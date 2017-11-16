In The Mix – alternative news for under 25s

A new survey of over 1000 respondents suggested that three in four under 25s believe they are misrepresented in news media. Nearly half of the respondents also indicated that current news media is mostly negative about the age group and has an impact on how older generations perceive them.

As such, on The Drum’s ‘Do It Day’ – the 16th November 2017 – The Mix, supported by VO5 and House of Experience, along with professionals from a variety of agencies, will launch In The Mix, a newsjacking campaign to reclaim the news for under 25s.

The premise is to disrupt the negative news agenda around under 25s by creating an alternative 6 o’clock news bulletin, produced with young people, for young people and fronted by the modern-day celebrities young audiences now so often turn to for life advice and inspiration – youtubers.

By showing empowering stories about the strength of young people’s characters curated from The Mix’s social media followers, In The Mix aims to destigmatise mental health through showing real life stories of resilience.

Supported by disruptive ads displayed on digital boards generously given by Ocean along with free media space donated by The Guardian, Evening Standard and Spotify to tease a new kind of news broadcast, the bulletin will play out on The Mix’s YouTube channel at 6 o’clock.

Niki and Sammy, YouTube sensations and In The Mix’s hosts commented: “Presenting the first ever edition of In The Mix was a lot of fun. We met with some amazing young people who had incredible stories. In the age of fake news and negativity online, In The Mix offers a great alternative for young people.”

About The Mix

The Mix is a free, confidential information and support service for under 25s, helping over 2 million young people in the UK each year.

Whatever issue a young person is facing, The Mix is always here for them – online, over the phone or via social media. We connect young people to experts and their peers to talk about everything from money to mental health, homelessness to jobs, break-ups to drugs and more.

Today’s young people face an unprecedented range of challenges including a rise in mental health problems, soaring rents, high levels of debt and a lack of job opportunities. They will be the first generation worse off in physical and emotional terms than their parents. The Mix’s mission is to ensure that every young person can make an informed choice about their wellbeing – wherever and whenever they are.

www.themix.org.uk – www.youtube.com/inthemixuk – 0808 808 4994