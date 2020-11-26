The Allure of the Italian Summer: Meditations on André Aciman’s Call Me By Your Name

It’s not an unfamiliar scene: sun-dappled streets, tanned legs swathed in white linen clothing beating past on bicycles, the air languid with the scent of the sea and torpid relaxation. Italy, 1957, 1983, 2011; the time periods shift, the narratives twist and coil into different directions, the names and faces and lovers and murderers change, but Italy, no: Italy is always the same. Always sun-drenched, always beautiful. Always summer, always suffused with dolce far niente. Such sweetness in doing nothing.
The Italian summer has existed as the simultaneously drowsy and bustling backdrop and glamorous inspiration for so many lines of poetry, music and literature, from Patricia Highsmith’s dangerously talented Mr. Ripley to Phoenix’s ode to love and fior di latte ice- cream. The most recent, earth-shatteringly popular usurper of Italy’s sultry shores, however, is André Aciman’s bestselling novel, ‘Call Me By Your Name’.
Published in 2007, the novel catapulted to worldwide fame in 2017 when Luca Guadagnino adapted it for the silken screens of cinema. It’s not just Timothée Chalamet’s tear-stained cheekbones, the promise of notoriously delectable peaches, and Sufjan Stevens’ glorious musical score that earned the film its hype and accolades. The allure of the Italian summer once again reached out its elegant little paw, embellished simply with an exquisite gold bangle, and beckoned its viewers into its heady depths.
Aciman’s prose drips with luscious descriptions of wine-drizzled soirees on the veranda, moonlit conversations by the lapping ocean tides, feet dipped tremulously into a Trevi-Fountain-esque rock pool, philosophical meditations about the fragmented cosmos and books of Paul Celan’s poetry scattered idly around desks wreathed in hazy afternoon sunlight. In it, everything is touched lightly by the shadows of the apricot trees, all vigorously in bloom.
The appeal of Italy, a place suffused in histories both regal and terrifying, is one that seems somewhat everlasting. Sure, Paris is beautiful, but it also seems irrevocably stained by the cheesy commodification of the Eiffel Tower and pink, beauty-spotted lips parting to sink teeth into an ASMR-inducing croissant. Its grunginess is almost intentionally scrubbed out by everyone’s efforts to glamourise it. Or think of Tokyo. It’s home to some of the most stunning imperial gardens in the world, castle grounds flecked with trees that you can very well see serving as dwelling places for characters like Hayao Miyazaki’s Totoro. Yet, all that is really presented of it is what we see in commercialised postcards: the neon cityscape of Shibuya crossing by night.
Italy, however, is somewhat free of those clichés. It sells itself warts and all, magisterial beauty untainted, and perhaps even accentuated, by its dignified refusal to airbrush the cracks in its edifices. It reminds me of something Marilynne Robinson said in an interview with the Paris Review, “You have to have a certain detachment in order to see beauty for yourself rather than something that has been put into quotation marks to be understood as ‘beauty.'” Italy’s beauty exists both within and outside of those quotation marks. Its craggy, rugged splendour is translated into travel brochures and postcards: it claims the scuzz on its pavements as authoritatively as it does the Sistine Chapel. One does not, after all, discard a Bernini sculpture because parts of it have been lost to decay or to pillagers. Italy looks at the parts that are still left and it celebrates them. To be proud of the chinks in one’s armour only draws the eye closer to its strength and resilience, to its dogged refusal to be anything but beautiful. And Aciman’s novel recognises this. Italy is more than just a backdrop in ‘Call Me By Your Name’; it is a concrete character, it is an ongoing metaphor for Elio and Oliver, for growing up, for uncertainty, for beauty and also for ugliness.
It is there in the endearing melodrama of Elio’s lovelorn reactions: “Is it better to speak or die?“. Italy, too, understands the aches of loving so hard that it hurts, but also of willingly letting oneself be subject to that pain, almost to relish it. Elio throws up after a glittering night of literary revelry in a Roman square, speckling the picturesque with human fluids that are decidedly grotesque. The squalor of his drunkenness is held in perfect tension with the soft beauty of Rome. It encapsulates the aches but also the exultations of their relationship, the tumultuous pain of impending separation but the inexplicable glory of the short time they have together; the horror but also the sublimity of their “taboo” relationship; the visceral explosion of saying too much, and the invisible nausea of saying nothing at all.
The juxtapositions of what is lovely and what is decidedly unlovely are explored time and time again in Aciman’s novel. In fact, they aren’t just examined; they are set side by side, and then amalgamated. The two halves of that infamous peach and the secret lust they encase, Elio’s glowing shame and abhorrent desire, even how Anchise, the groundskeeper who Elio’s father calls a “creep with a heart of gold”, is both the picker of apricots and the killer of fish; everything divine in ‘Call Me By Your Name’ is also, in some way or another, damnable.
While Elio wrestles with feelings of inadequacy, pleasure, shame, love, and rage, the Italian summer stands as a manifestation of all those emotions, peaceably collectivised into one stunning force. It acts as a landscape that guides, that jostles things into action and nurtures its inhabitants when they need it. It is an omnipresent character, if a humble and reticent one, that is already perfectly self-realised, already at peace with its paradoxes and frailties, before the protagonist is. And yet, it doesn’t impose itself on Elio smugly or patronisingly. Italy does not lead Elio by example in ‘Call Me By Your Name’; in fact, it does not even lead. Rather, it provides; rather, it allows.
At a time so painfully judgemental, where Elio fears censure from just about everyone. including himself, he is never afraid to reveal himself to the landscape, to openly take the opportunities Italy so gently offers him. He listens for the wind’s whisper in the doorways to learn when Oliver is home; the two skim their feet in the ocean and use the forgiving light of the moon to talk about things that seem unspeakable by daylight; the cobblestones they scud across on their bicycles jolt their moving bodies at the same speed, perhaps, as the racing of their hearts. Italy, the external, doesn’t just mirror the internal; it creates a space that is radiant and gentle enough for the internal to realise itself.
Why the Italian summer is a trope that never ceases to enthral any audience and to accommodate just about any genre is simple. It is a landscape of infinite possibilities and stories. It is languorously confident enough to harness both its beauty and its decrepitude for purposes both artistic and humane. It does not belie any false sense of perfection. Instead, it exalts what is mundane and what could even be seen as monstrous to a state of grace and majesty, be it traces of vomit on a lamplit Roman square, human effluvia in a voluptuous fruit, or two men kissing in 1983. I’m returning to Robinson’s notions of beauty again. “Cultures cherish artists,” she says, “because they are people who can say, Look at that. And it’s not Versailles. It’s a brick wall with a ray of sunlight falling on it.”
Featured image by Михаил Лазарев, available under the Attribution 2.0 Generic (Creative Commons 2.0) licence