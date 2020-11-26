The Allure of the Italian Summer: Meditations on André Aciman’s Call Me By Your Name

It’s not an unfamiliar scene: sun-dappled streets, tanned legs swathed in white linen clothing beating past on bicycles, the air languid with the scent of the sea and torpid relaxation. Italy, 1957, 1983, 2011; the time periods shift, the narratives twist and coil into different directions, the names and faces and lovers and murderers change, but Italy, no: Italy is always the same. Always sun-drenched, always beautiful. Always summer, always suffused with dolce far niente. Such sweetness in doing nothing.

The Italian summer has existed as the simultaneously drowsy and bustling backdrop and glamorous inspiration for so many lines of poetry, music and literature, from Patricia Highsmith’s dangerously talented Mr. Ripley to Phoenix’s ode to love and fior di latte ice- cream. The most recent, earth-shatteringly popular usurper of Italy’s sultry shores, however, is André Aciman’s bestselling novel, ‘Call Me By Your Name’.

Published in 2007, the novel catapulted to worldwide fame in 2017 when Luca Guadagnino adapted it for the silken screens of cinema. It’s not just Timothée Chalamet’s tear-stained cheekbones, the promise of notoriously delectable peaches, and Sufjan Stevens’ glorious musical score that earned the film its hype and accolades. The allure of the Italian summer once again reached out its elegant little paw, embellished simply with an exquisite gold bangle, and beckoned its viewers into its heady depths.

Aciman’s prose drips with luscious descriptions of wine-drizzled soirees on the veranda, moonlit conversations by the lapping ocean tides, feet dipped tremulously into a Trevi-Fountain-esque rock pool, philosophical meditations about the fragmented cosmos and books of Paul Celan’s poetry scattered idly around desks wreathed in hazy afternoon sunlight. In it, everything is touched lightly by the shadows of the apricot trees, all vigorously in bloom.

The appeal of Italy, a place suffused in histories both regal and terrifying, is one that seems somewhat everlasting. Sure, Paris is beautiful, but it also seems irrevocably stained by the cheesy commodification of the Eiffel Tower and pink, beauty-spotted lips parting to sink teeth into an ASMR-inducing croissant. Its grunginess is almost intentionally scrubbed out by everyone’s efforts to glamourise it. Or think of Tokyo. It’s home to some of the most stunning imperial gardens in the world, castle grounds flecked with trees that you can very well see serving as dwelling places for characters like Hayao Miyazaki’s Totoro. Yet, all that is really presented of it is what we see in commercialised postcards: the neon cityscape of Shibuya crossing by night.

Italy, however, is somewhat free of those clichés. It sells itself warts and all, magisterial beauty untainted, and perhaps even accentuated, by its dignified refusal to airbrush the cracks in its edifices. It reminds me of something Marilynne Robinson said in an interview with the Paris Review, “You have to have a certain detachment in order to see beauty for yourself rather than something that has been put into quotation marks to be understood as ‘beauty.'” Italy’s beauty exists both within and outside of those quotation marks. Its craggy, rugged splendour is translated into travel brochures and postcards: it claims the scuzz on its pavements as authoritatively as it does the Sistine Chapel. One does not, after all, discard a Bernini sculpture because parts of it have been lost to decay or to pillagers. Italy looks at the parts that are still left and it celebrates them. To be proud of the chinks in one’s armour only draws the eye closer to its strength and resilience, to its dogged refusal to be anything but beautiful. And Aciman’s novel recognises this. Italy is more than just a backdrop in ‘Call Me By Your Name’; it is a concrete character, it is an ongoing metaphor for Elio and Oliver, for growing up, for uncertainty, for beauty and also for ugliness.