5 straightforward Netflix shows to take your mind off summative stress

We all know that resting often and efficiently increases productivity, but when you’re feeling overwhelmed with summative or exam season it can be difficult to know where to look for a break that isn’t just scrolling aimlessly on your phone. Here are 5 of my all-time favourite Netflix shows for unwinding. They don’t take much brain power to keep up with but will definitely provide some laughter and give your mind a rest, leave you feeling refreshed and happier, or just ready for a good nights sleep.

Peep Show – We follow two roommates, Mark and Jeremy, who have nothing more in common than their cripplingly embarrassing and often hilarious attempts at normal social interaction. They’re both outcasts in their own way, and when one of the writers of the show was asked what it’s really about, he answered ‘the stubborn persistence of human suffering’, perhaps less subtly summised as ‘I’m starting to get this feeling that we’re totally, totally f*cked.’ (Mark, S5E2) But don’t let that put you off – it’s the funniest TV representation of misery that I’ve personally ever seen.

Ru Paul’s Drag Race – Top level drag queens compete to take the crown of America’s Next Drag Superstar. With laugh out loud moments in every episode and larger than life characters, for the most part insanely talented, there’s quite literally never a dull moment. It isn’t a complicated layout, with each episode following a similar structure of challenges, so this type of TV takes minimal concentration to enjoy, giving your brain a well needed break! And for those who enjoy, there’s plenty of seasons and spinoffs – enough for any future summative, exam or dissertation periods!

Back to Life – Deadpan and packed full of humour, while emotional and an undeniably more serious tone than Drag Race, this show tells the story of a woman returning to her small seaside hometown somewhere in the south of England after being in prison for 18 years. While mostly light hearted, it does a great job at keeping you hooked with short 20 minute episodes. First we slowly learn what crime she was convicted of, then we share in her journey of uncovering the truth and a buried crime, all while she attempts to navigate awkward encounters, new relationships, and living at home with her lovable but unstable parents. A very easy watch.

Sex Life – Once again different, Sex Life has just released its second season. Steamy, addictive and juicy, the first season follows a young mother who’s past catches up to her in the form of her ex-boyfriend as she begins to seriously question the choices that have led to her seemingly perfect family life. While it still doesn’t require too much attention to enjoy, there are some genuinely interesting themes underlying this one (codependence, emotional manipulation and the male gaze to name a few) – but you’ll be hooked long before you even recognise them.

Human Resources – Nothing beats adult cartoons, and here’s one that isn’t Family Guy or Rick and Morty, but is just as funny and intelligently written. It’s actually a spin off of Big Mouth, but don’t worry if you haven’t seen the original: the side characters and minor parts, the hormone monsters, depression kitties and shame wizards, are finally given their own lives in what has been described as a crossover of Inside Out and The Office – with an extra dose of sex jokes on the side.