Durham University Choral Society and Durham University Classical Ensemble present ‘Ad Lucem’

Consisting of around 80 singers, Durham University Choral Society, affectionately known as DUCS, is one of Durham University’s largest and oldest musical groups, having performed continuously at a high standard for nearly seventy years. Singing a wide range of repertoire drawn from the vast spectrum of classical choral music, the Choral Society provides an environment in which choristers can relish in the accessibility and experience of singing choral music from throughout the ages. Every academic year, our members have the experience of singing in some of Durham’s most prestigious and glorious music venues, singing alongside professional soloists. Weekly rehearsals are fun and friendly however simultaneously challenging, and are often followed by a relaxed pub outing; socializing as a choir aids the joy of singing together. The choir, in their concerts, are accompanied by orchestral Music Durham groups, creating an enthusiastic sense of togetherness unified by one mutual passion: Music, and the delight in either singing or playing it. For the upcoming Michaelmas concert, Durham University Choral Society will be performing alongside Durham University Classical Ensemble.

The Michaelmas Concert, ‘Ad Lucem’ (Towards the light), on the 9th of December promises to be a night of Baroque music in which the choir will perform Handel’s ‘Dixit Dominus’ and Bach’s ‘Wachet Auf, ruft uns die Stimme’; a repertoire that expresses a movement towards enlightenment. This movement will be portrayed musically, beginning with the war-like ‘Dixit Dominus’, a setting of psalm 110 by George Frideric Handel and is his earliest surviving autograph. The second half of the concert will move towards the light of Bach’s heavenly ‘Wachet Auf, Ruft uns die Stimme’, a church cantata, regarded as one of Johann Sebastian Bach’s most mature and sacred cantatas. It is a piece dueting in a unity of earthly happiness in love and heavenly bliss. It is a fitting piece to contrast the tensions rife in Handel’s ‘Dixit Dominus’, as it evokes a shift towards harmony and contemplative peace.

For more information about this concert along with ticket purchases, head to our page on the Music Durham website: https://www.musicdurham.org/event/adlucem

We are also on various platforms of social media:

Concert Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/1670725446331731/

Choir Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/DUChoralSociety/

Instagram: @durhamunichoralsoc

Twitter: @Choralsocdurham

Email: choral.society@durham.ac.uk