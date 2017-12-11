Director’s Note: Boys

Having first read Ella Hickson’s Boys at school, I was struck by the way it tackled such intense and poignant issues without ever letting these issues overcome its sense of humour and entertainment. Boys is special in that is simultaneously funny, tragic and extremely real. Set in the 24 hours before Benny, Mack, Timp and Cam are forced to move out of their student flat, the boys, alongside Laura and Sophie, decide to have a party. Drinks, drugs and dancing ensue in an attempt to avoid facing their issues, but as a refuse strike means the bin bags pile up, tensions rise as they refuse to discuss the elephant in the room. This play offers a real and painful view into the difficulties of those who refuse to grow up, yet in a delightfully entertaining way.

What really brings this play to life, however, are its characters. Each is distinct and different: Benny, distressed and morally righteous, broken Sophie (his brother’s ex-girlfriend), powerful yet world weary Mack, hedonistic Timp and his devoted, yet increasingly crushed girlfriend Laura, and nervous and pressurized Cam. Ella Hickson’s genius is clear in creating real characters, each with elements and layers relatable to any audience member.

