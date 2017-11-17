Divinity Wind Quintet in concert with The Bailey Quartet

The Divinity Quintet joins with the Bailey Quartet in concert on the 24th November at 7:30pm in St Margaret’s Church, 66 Crossgate – presenting a well varied programme with music from the 18th to the 20th Century. Works by Mozart, Mendelssohn, Ibert and Nielsen performed by some of the strongest wind and string players in the university.

The Divinity Quintet was formed in January 2016 and is an ensemble comprising of some of the university’s finest wind players. They enjoy playing a wide range of music and always endeavour to deliver top quality performances whilst pulling off complex chamber music in style. In the last couple of years, they have had great success they held an enthralling concert in St Oswald’s Church in combination with the Durham String Quartet, alongside performances in the Town Hall and Castle’s Great Hall. They have also been lucky enough this term to take part in a masterclass with one of Britain’s most highly respected clarinettists, Joy Farrell, from which they received much advice to help them to develop even further as an ensemble. This year they hope to engage more with the wider community, performing at an SCA tea party this term, and planning a series of workshops to deliver in local primary schools in the new year.

The Bailey Quartet, also formed in 2016, comprises of four of the most talented musicians in Durham who are all from Bailey colleges, from which the idea of the name naturally arose. All are members of Durham University Orchestral Society, and having met through DUOS, used this opportunity to play together in a quartet as a way to further explore and enjoy chamber music. Although the quartet is just over ayear established, they have performed at many events throughout last year, including the June Ball, and lunchtime concert series at Chad’s.

Tickets for the concert are available on the Music Durham website (https://www.musicdurham.org/event/divinity-quintet/) or on the door, and any queries can be sent to divinity.quintet@durham.ac.uk. We also have a Facebook page, Instagram (@divinity.quintet) and Twitter (@DivinityQuintet) accounts so follow us to keep up to date with what we’re up to over the coming year. Hope to see you on the 24th!