(Hopeless) Romance

Her long blonde hair was the first lie.

It was golden sun and it shone as she

Danced up the hill to stand on a bench

And notice the world beneath her.

It wouldn’t have been so pretty

To see if her hair had instead fallen

Out in clumps in her hands. How could

She dance when she only ate wows and

How did she see the world if she

Wanted to so badly get out?

She twirled around the kitchen

As she organised the shelves and she

Beamed as she cradled his cutlery with

Delicate hands. He watched as she

Mastered her art, entranced.

She painted the plate and he fell in love.

Oh, wow!

Her smile hung over his bed; she

was his muse, a movie star. She

hid weights in her shoes. Her eyes flashed

red or blue most days and everyone

flew to her side.

TV lies.

