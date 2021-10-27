Spectres on the headland

through coarse calling gullets

the song of the cliffs

and white wings

hold the green under breast

and furl it under

and up

cassocked grey tuft:

saints on a wind-licked

archivolt.

Silt has smothered the rocks

that mackerel-bodied boys dived off

and gushed

through salt blue effusion

and up

to those blackened crowns

torn from the cliffs, like

rhinoceros

falling into the sea.

Men whose hair was the colour of the stuff

Labradors leave behind the Aga

wrought from the rock,

with many-creased palm,

steps up to the old slate house,

before they wandered into the caves

and passed out of remembrance.

Naked infants thumb the year

hewn into the steps

and pick at the scallop shells

cupped by the tides

and killed against the rocks,

lain still like thrown rice

brushed under chapel pews.

And families pass through

for a time to skim stones.

Hooded purple and blue

ink blotches on the sea’s lips.

And a dog called Gelert

is running through the children

and the foaming troughs,

spinning out his opus in the wavetops.

Those opal-eyed ministers

call for it all,

and elapse,

spirits on the

spindrifting spray

