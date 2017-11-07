Coffee House Session Interview The Wandering Hearts – My Music and Me

7 November, 2017.

The Wandering Hearts are reminiscent of First Aid Kit and Of Monsters and Men, with their seamless vocal harmonies and pop sensibility adding a twist of Fleetwood Mac. Hearing how naturally band members AJ, Chess, Tim and Tara’s voices blend together, it’s incredible they met almost by chance 18 months ago. Their love of folk, Americana, vocal harmonies and gin drew them together, and one afternoon in an empty bar in Crouch End, The Wandering Hearts were born.

 

You’d describe your music as…

Folk Americana

 

You’re currently listening to..

Tom Petty, Haim, Jessie Ware, Roy Orbison, Shania Twain

 

When you’re not making music you’re…

Snacking and napping

The Wandering Hearts most frequently used emojis

You’d like to duet with…

The Weeknd (please)

 

Who’s your guilty pleasure?

Miley Cyrus. Shower time wrecking ball karaoke is a thing!

 

You’re an artiste because…

I got a lot to say!

 

Vinyl, CD or Streaming…

Streaming (I know…)

 

Your party trick is…

Not having one… surprise!

 

Your hometown is… and we should visit because…

London and it’s simply amazing

 

Tinder or taken?

Taken

 

Snapchat, insta or twitter?

Insta all the way

The Wandering Hearts Lee’s latest insta

The best boxset it…

Gossip Girl. I’m watching it for the third time

 

Coffee House Tour … what are you most excited about?

I didn’t go to uni so this is my chance to see what I missed out on. We’re excited to get on the road and play shows for you guys.

All answers provided by Chess.

Twitter: @thewanderhearts

Insta: @thewanderingheartsmusic

Facebook: @thewanderinghearts

 

Make sure you’re following @coffeehousetour on FacebookTwitter and Instagram!

 

