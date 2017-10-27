Coffee House Session Interview Joel Baker – My Music and Me

Joel is signed to Virgin EMI (Universal). He’s supported the likes of Ella Eyre and Saint Raymond on tour and is a huge BBC Introducing favourite. A former speechwriter for the Labour party, his recent mixtape ‘Bag Of Dreams’ featured a guest appearance from MOBO Award winner Abra Cadabra. Taylor Swift recently added his track ‘No One In Heaven’ to her own personal new music playlist on Spotify!

Read on for your weekly Coffee House Session Interview:

You’d describe your music as…

Soulful

You’re currently listening to…

The new Corbin album and the new Jordan Rakei album

When you’re not making music you’re…

Watching Peep Show

You’d like to duet with…

Chance The Rapper

Who’s your guilty pleasure?

Cardi B

Dead or alive, who would you most like to grab a coffee with?

Bob Dylan

You’re an artiste because…

It’s my life

Vinyl, CD or Streaming…

Streaming

Your party trick is…

Playing Mario, Let Me Love You on guitar

Your hometown is… and we should visit because…

Nottingham because of the music scene

Tinder or taken?

Neither – too bait for Tinder

Snapchat, insta or twitter?

Insta everyday!

The best boxset it…

The O.C

Coffee House Tour … what are you most excited about?

Meeting loads of new people!

Social media handles

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube: @joelbakermusic

