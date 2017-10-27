Coffee House Session Interview Joel Baker – My Music and Me

Kweku Bimpong in Culture & Arts, Music on 27 October, 2017.

Joel is signed to Virgin EMI (Universal). He’s supported the likes of Ella Eyre and Saint Raymond on tour and is a huge BBC Introducing favourite. A former speechwriter for the Labour party, his recent mixtape ‘Bag Of Dreams’ featured a guest appearance from MOBO Award winner Abra Cadabra. Taylor Swift recently added his track ‘No One In Heaven’ to her own personal new music playlist on Spotify!

Joel’s latest insta post

Read on for your weekly Coffee House Session Interview: 

You’d describe your music as…

Soulful

 

You’re currently listening to…

The new Corbin album and the new Jordan Rakei album

 

When you’re not making music you’re…

Watching Peep Show

 

You’d like to duet with…

Chance The Rapper

 

Who’s your guilty pleasure?

Cardi B

Joel’s most frequently used emojis

Dead or alive,  who would you most like to grab a coffee with?

Bob Dylan

 

You’re an artiste because…

It’s my life

 

Vinyl, CD or Streaming…

Streaming

 

Your party trick is…

Playing Mario, Let Me Love You on guitar

 

Your hometown is… and we should visit because…

Nottingham because of the music scene

 

Tinder or taken?

Neither – too bait for Tinder

 

Snapchat, insta or twitter?

Insta everyday!

Joel’s latest insta post

The best boxset it…

The O.C

 

Coffee House Tour … what are you most excited about?

Meeting loads of new people!

 

Social media handles

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube: @joelbakermusic

Make sure you’re following @coffeehousetour on FacebookTwitter and Instagram!

 

Most Read

  1. Review: 5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche

  2. Nietzsche: the ideological immoralist

  3. Encounters during “The Republic of Heaven”

  4. BBC Gunpowder Review

  5. Director’s Note: 5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche

Leave a Reply