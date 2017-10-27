Coffee House Session Interview Joel Baker – My Music and Me

Joel is signed to Virgin EMI (Universal). He’s supported the likes of Ella Eyre and Saint Raymond on tour and is a huge BBC Introducing favourite. A former speechwriter for the Labour party, his recent mixtape ‘Bag Of Dreams’ featured a guest appearance from MOBO Award winner Abra Cadabra. Taylor Swift recently added his track ‘No One In Heaven’ to her own personal new music playlist on Spotify!
Read on for your weekly Coffee House Session Interview:
You’d describe your music as…
Soulful
You’re currently listening to…
The new Corbin album and the new Jordan Rakei album
When you’re not making music you’re…
Watching Peep Show
You’d like to duet with…
Chance The Rapper
Who’s your guilty pleasure?
Cardi B
Dead or alive, who would you most like to grab a coffee with?
Bob Dylan
You’re an artiste because…
It’s my life
Vinyl, CD or Streaming…
Streaming
Your party trick is…
Playing Mario, Let Me Love You on guitar
Your hometown is… and we should visit because…
Nottingham because of the music scene
Tinder or taken?
Neither – too bait for Tinder
Snapchat, insta or twitter?
Insta everyday!
The best boxset it…
The O.C
Coffee House Tour … what are you most excited about?
Meeting loads of new people!
Social media handles
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube: @joelbakermusic
