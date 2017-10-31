Coffee House Session Interview JoAnna – My Music and Me

Originally from Oregon but now based in the musical hotbed of Austin, Texas, JoAnna is an acoustic singer-songwriter signed to Cutmore Records (distributed by Sony BMG). Her debut album ‘So Free’ was released earlier this summer to critical acclaim.

Read on for your weekly Coffee House Session Interview:

You’d describe your music as…

Singer Songwriter Soul (soul-folk)

You’re currently listening to…

At this very moment… Amy Winehouse

When you’re not making music you’re…

Cuddling my dog Tempo and watching comedies

You’d like to duet with…

Jamie Lidell… He’s got so much soul

Who’s your guilty pleasure?

John Mayer… Always love turing his music up loud when no one is around haha

Dead or alive, who would you most like to grab a coffee with?

Stevie Wonder without a doubt

You’re an artist because…

It’s the one thing that’s always made me feel complete and connected

Vinyl, CD or streaming?

All three for different occasions

Your party trick is…

Picking up the guitar and making up silly songs on the spot about what’s happening around me and my friends

Your hometown is X and we should visit because?

Bend, Oregon… it’s one of the most beautiful scenes on the west coast that has everything to offer

Tinder or Taken?

Not taken, no tinder… just waiting for the right guy.

Snapchat, Insta, Facebook or Twitter?

Definitely been loving my snapchat

The best boxset ever is…

Netflix… the greatest box set of our time

Coffee House Tour… what are you most excited about?

Being able to share my passion with others who are working towards their passions 🙂

Facebook: @joannaleemusic

Twitter: @joannaleemusic

Instagram: @joannaleemusic

YouTube: @joannaleemusic

Make sure you’re following @coffeehousetour on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!