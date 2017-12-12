A Christmas War: Battling Against Boring Christmas Playlists

Part One: The Originals

It’s December. By any definition – traditional, 25 days before the end of term, or (God forbid) that of the average corporate marketing department – the Christmas season is once again upon us. And while ‘tis indeed the season to be jolly, as we get merry at Christmas socials, watch the final deadlines of term fly by and gently toast in front of cosy fires while the Durham winter begins to bite – or perhaps more accurately, huddle in duvets around the radiator during the paltry two hours of heating we pay for each day – there is the inevitable caveat. It’s also the season for being subjected once more to the universal tiny Christmas playlist.

You know the one. Dean Martin singing “Let It Snow”. Bing Crosby and “White Christmas”. Innumerable other baby boomer Christmas standards, sung by a succession of dull lounge singers, current pop artists and aging rockers who should know better (looking at you Rod Stewart – you’re not off the Naughty List until you promise to stop churning out American Songbook Volumes for good). Paul McCartney with the abhorent “Wonderful Christmastime”. Wizzard. Wham! Slade (although more on them later).

It’s not actually completely awful, McCartney’s unforgivable lapse in song writing genius aside. But it is so damn unchanging year on year that when you’ve got a full month, give or take, where it’s deemed acceptable for people to play the playlist at you on repeat, it’s very easy to get very tired very quickly – and you lose the Christmas spirit the music should invoke.

That’s why I started to compile a much wider selection of Christmas songs a few years ago – to bring some variety to this wonderful season. Because I love Christmas, I really do. And, as I’ll show you, it turned out plenty of artists have felt the same way over the years.

Ten Fantastic Original Christmas Songs You Won’t Have Heard (And One You Have)

Best Coast/Wavves – “Got Something for You”

This may be a short, slight and above all obscure collaboration between two minor Californian indie rock artists, but that doesn’t mean it’s bad. It’s not. In fact, it’s excellent – catchy, heartfelt and with a soaring hook. Drenched in sleigh bells (as so many Christmas songs are) and with a lovely lyric about searching for hidden presents, the only downside to this is that it’s so difficult to find…

The Darkness – “I am Santa”

Released 12 years after their original, and far better known, Christmas song “Christmas Time (Don’t Let the Bells End)”, this is a totally different beast. It swaps the bombast of “Bells” for a quieter, almost underproduced, tale of Santa waiting impatiently for Christmas to come. It still features innuendos – it’s The Darkness, of course it does – but they blend into the comforting feel of the track.

Eels – “Everything’s Gonna Be Cool This Christmas”

A late nineties gem. It’s cheery, it’s got sleigh bells, and it swells beautifully into the chorus on each run through. Sure it’s pretty slight, but no more so than much of the rest of the Eels’ catalogue. Make sure you listen to the live version where they pull someone from the audience to play the ever so-demanding sleigh bells part.

The Feeling – “Feels Like Christmas”

Exceedingly schmaltzy and soppy though it is, whilst also being performed by a band who were heavily criticised as poster boys for bland mass market pop rock, this is actually a beautiful song. Focusing on the importance of being with the people who matter during the time of year, the lyrics are simple but effective and hidden under a surprisingly sweet orchestral arrangement. Almost certainly the best song The Feeling ever released.

The Killers – “A Great Big Sled”

The Killers are well known for writing a Christmas song each year, but they’ve never yet topped their first one from 2006. Unlike their later efforts, it doesn’t get preachy and it stays bouncing happily along, even as the lyrics take a sharp turn into Springsteen-esque worries (much like Sam’s Town, their closest corresponding album). And to be honest, the lyrics make a change – starting over at Christmas is a subtle variation on the standard themes, and it’s a nice touch.

Kula Shaker – “Snowflake”

No messing from Kula Shaker here as they give us a fun little rocker, without the unnecessary Indian embellishments that drag down so much of their work. Crispian Mills has always written lyrics from an unashamedly British viewpoint, and his wish for a white Christmas day is pretty much spot on in that respect. Plus, he gets to fill the compulsory Kula Shaker weirdness quota by writing it from the viewpoint of the snowflake waiting to fall…

The National Splits – “Let’s Wrap Each Other”

Another very short indie effort, recorded on a shoestring budget by a wonderfully obscure guy called Mike Downey. The vocals are strained and the guitar frequently hidden under more distortion than was strictly necessary. What makes this one though is the remarkably heartfelt (and slightly bizarre) lyrics. The message that it’s the people who make our Christmas, not the gifts, is wonderfully heart-warming in our consumer-driven age, and is told in such a heartfelt manner that you can forgive any quibbles you may have with the song.

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers – “Christmas All Over Again”

Jangly guitars and a laid back feel are more or less what you expect from a Tom Petty song. And when you think about it, that laid back sense is basically perfect for Christmas. Even when the song’s barrelling along at full tempo, as Petty drawls through the usual Christmasy lyrics, the song’s relaxed feel is delightful. The Christmas list at the end is a great extra touch.

Ulysses – “I Wish You a Merry Christmas”

Written and recorded in 12 hours in 2011, this song basically does what it says on the tin. One big sing along chorus, sleigh bells, festive lyrics, major key. It’s even got a key change to keep the cheesiness ramped up. That might sound terrible, but it’s so raucous and has such a great hook – which they swear they haven’t stolen from someone better-known – that it all ends up working out.

The Waitresses – “Christmas Wrapping”

This song would make the list for the lyrics alone, even if the music (not typical Christmas fare) and arrangement weren’t fantastic as well. Chris Butler’s tale of a single woman who tries to avoid Christmas because she’s too damn busy can probably be related to by more people than are willing to admit it, but it still ends with a “very happy ending” and keeps the Christmas feeling alive. How this only made #45 is a mystery.

Slade – “Merry Xmas Everybody”

I can’t write a list of Christmas rock songs without including the one that started it all off. The first Christmas Number One that actually earned its title by being a Christmas song, Slade gave birth to the revolutionary idea that you could release a Christmas-themed single at Christmas (admittedly concurrently with Wizzard). If you’re out on Christmas Eve and you don’t hear Noddy Holder scream “It’s Chriiiiiisssssssttttttmas” at midnight, wherever you’re celebrating is doing Christmas wrong.

And five honourable mentions: Bryan Adams – “Christmas Time”, Dave Matthews Band – “Christmas Song”, The Mynabirds – “All I Want is Truth (For Christmas)”, Rye Milligan – “Elf” (which would have made the main list if it weren’t for the fact that trying to find an even questionably legal copy online proved challenging to say the least), Status Quo – “It’s Christmas Time”