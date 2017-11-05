Durham DJ Society Training Session on the 9th of November

Fancy yourself a DJ? Always selecting the Spotify playlist for pres? Then drop in for a free ‘hands-on’ DJ training session on Thursday 9th November from 7:30 pm in the Chemistry building (CG218, CG60, CG83, and CG85). This session has been organised by Durham DJ Society (DDJS) and will be run by a number of talented, up-and-coming DJs who work in the area.

You’ll get the chance to try your hand at mixing on a professional setup; we will have both CDJs (industry standard) and a regular 4-deck all-in-one DJ controller for you to choose from. With a range of workshop groups in separate rooms focussing on commercial, house, techno, and drum & bass, you will have the option to receive training specific to your favourite genre.

Andy Smith and Toby Morris, the founders of the techno night 1984, will be there tutoring on techno and house respectively; we’ll also have Jono Theuring (JHMT) joining us, who headlined the launch of Freak Out last year and has become a household name in the college events circuit.

We are hoping to create a really relaxed atmosphere. There’s no expectation that you have prior experience of DJing: we can cater to beginners and those of a more intermediate level. Above all it should be really good fun for everyone involved.

Equally, DDJS is a great place to kickstart your DJ career. In addition to the regular training sessions and radio shows, DDJS also provide a DJ-booking service – we could be hooking you up with your first gig before you know it!

