Oh, to have a penis (Part 2)

So, we’ve addressed how a penis means you’re able to live a little freer, but I never discussed why this is the case. To be perfectly honest, I don’t think anyone truly knows – maybe Adam and Eve flipped a coin, tails and penis has power, heads and vagina has power. I mean Eve gave the apple to Adam, and took him down with her – how’s that for power? Forced then into a life of mortality, it seems rather a large ‘f u’ to masculine control.

Some say that patriarchy comes from our chimpanzee ancestors. This I can understand. Take a male chimpanzee. That male chimpanzee takes food from females. They all do. It mirrors the stereotype of the misus cooking at the stove, while the master of the house comes home from work and demands his dinner immediately. Perhaps it is true that women’s feet are smaller so that they can stand closer to the stove.

Take a baby male chimpanzee. That chimpanzee stays with his family because he is male, while his sister leaves as an adolescent. This means that the family group becomes male heavy. The male relatives then stick together and help each other, leaving the females to fend for themselves. Sounds rather like a human family tree, don’t you think? Where the son carries on the family name, leaving the woman to take on the family name of her husband. Guess Darwin hit the nail on the head there with all his evolution jargon.

Some argue that misogyny dates back to ancient Greece. The Greeks were a brainy butch: they gave us democracy, the Olympics, mathematics and so on – I wouldn’t be able to write this without them and their development of language. However, they did also believe that men and women were biologically different in terms of their capabilities and power because, now here’s the best part, women came from weak sperm and men came from strong sperm. So good old Hippocrates thought something along the lines of two sperm cells meeting in an alleyway by the egg, having a punch up and the last man standing could be the one to fertilise the egg and create a male foetus. Then, on the chance a weaker, smaller sperm seizes the opportunity to go unnoticed by the two fighting and sneaks past to fertilise

the egg, this would create a rather unwanted female foetus. In the Odyssey, Penelope is silenced by her son Telemachus who tells her that public speaking is only for men. Mrs isn’t pretty much the same as Mr’s for nothing – the apostrophe is just removed to make it a little less obvious that its written in the dictionary that women are possessions to their Mr.

But this does not really determine why exactly the male chimpanzee stole the female’s food, or why female’s ‘sperm’ is weaker than the male’s. Maybe it is simply down to the fact men would typically need a larger fig leaf to cover their nudity than a female (the larger the leaf the larger the…?), which suggests they have more seed (stronger sperm in the words of Hippocrates) and thus the penis takes power.

Now here is an interesting turn of mindset on this tangent. So, yes, the penis holds the power. Patriarchy is an in-built social mindset going back to when we were bum-scratching apes – men don’t change at all I know. But why does that mean we women can’t have power?

Look at it this way. We wear some skinny jeans, and a crop top, and some heeled boots maybe. We walk with a sway in our hips, in the way heels make us walk, with our hair bouncing and swinging across our backs. Suddenly, it’s like the world stops for men, their jaws drop, their eyes are fixed on our swaying backsides or bouncing boobs, and if we batter an eyelash at them, they’re weak at the knees. Who holds the power here? If we ask for a man’s coat because we’re a poor cold feeble woman, we get a coat and stay warm. If we sweet talk a male bartender, while wearing a low-cut top, we may get ourselves a free drink. So, men can joke that we have smaller feet to get closer to the cooker, but surely that just gives us the power over them because, excuse the stereotype (I know there is a growing population of male domestic goddess these days), they depend on women for their dinner.

So, dear penis, you have power over me, but I have power of you – this is not one-way road; it’s dual carriageway. Fight fire with fire – or in this case fight testosterone with its weakness – femininity in skinny jeans and booty shorts.