Oh, to have a penis (Part 1)

Let’s address an elephant in the room. This is not a feminist rant, but more of a speculation as to how the snot-rocketing, nose-picking male species has mastered freedom through the use of their gentleman’s assets. Maybe that’s why boys always feel the need to scratch and keep their hands down there: it just reminds everyone that they have the penis passport that grants them all the freedom they would need.

It cannot escape anyone’s attention that men have penises. We are never allowed to forget it. Just like how we women have boobs and an arse, as men always remind us with their wondering eyelevel and catcalling comments. Because of this, it determines how we females have to be treated. It means we have to think twice about what we wear at different occasions and whether we go to places alone. Where boys get gimmicky naked lady shaped golf tees in their Christmas stockings, we get a non-gimicky rape alarm. The classic was always my brother coming home at 3am, and while my mother would be a little displeased, there would be few consequences for him to face. But god forbid I should be granted the same treatment. Before I even when out I would have to have the following discussion:

“Mum, can I go and see some friends tonight, it’s just a girls night?”

“Yeah sure, what time will you be back?”

“Oh, I’m not see I’ll see how it goes, I can let you know when I get back though.”

“Can you not give me a rough idea of time?”

“Ugh, I don’t know maybe about 1ish?”

“What?!?! Really?? But your dad has work tomorrow.”

“Ummm, what does that have to do with me?”

“Well we would probably stay up for you…”

“But mum there is no need; you should sleep -”

“Why can’t you come home at 10:30 or 11 instead?”

And so it goes on, and then we find a ‘compromise’ whereby I can leave the friend’s house at 11 to be home no later than 11:30 – bearing in mind I would be taxiing, and they are extremely unreliable in Abu Dhabi (which is where I grew up but that’s a whole other story), so in order to be at home precisely at 11:30 I would need to be thinking about leaving at more like 10:45. And yes, reader, I was 18 years of age. I had been going to university, and going for nights out and coming back sometimes even as the sun was rising, to fall into bed after having been able to bring myself home like a … somewhat responsible adult. But, the reason why I did not have the same treatment as my older brother was simply because, in the words of my parents, “you’re a girl so it’s different”.

Equally, where my parents would good-humouredly laugh at my brother’s jokes about getting drunk or high,

or getting with girls, if I made a single comment about the three forbidden sins – alcohol, drugs and sex – then suddenly the conversation would turn ice cold, and I’d see the daggers my parents stare at me, as clear as if I told them I wanted to leave school or university to become a Victoria’s Secret lingerie model. I could come home after seeing some friends, and look a mess simply from being shattered as I was coming around from having glandular fever, and get looks from them – quizzical, disapproving and assessing – as they would jump to the conclusion that I might have been drunk. But when my dear older brother had to be picked up and taken home because he was vomiting every which way because the pork sausages he had “weren’t cooked properly”, they believed him so quickly he didn’t even need to hide the fact he stank of beer, and he was slurring all of his words.

So, I think to myself: do my ovaries mean that I am incapable of staying awake past 11? Or, that my boobs (which I might add aren’t even much larger than a man’s) mean that I am automatically feeble and must be protected at all costs? The sad answer is yes, for that it just the way life works under the control of the male species and its penis.

Even getting dressed to go out for family meals, parties, or important events at school I would always be met with a criticism of whatever outfit I was wearing, which was described by my parents as “tarty”. I suppose beforehand while getting ready if I was under the control of

my father my options would have been: a) smart non-skinny jeans and a buttoned-up shirt or b) long flowing skirt and t shirt. Or so you’d think. The answer is actually secret option c) a nun’s outfit. I can picture it, his ideally clothed daughter, in a convent with immaculate gardens, and cool stone walls, gathered with her fellow sisters behind a bible in a long flowing robe and head and hair covered. With no ankles or wrists showing.

This is one of life’s great ironies. We’ve established that having a penis bestows endless freedom, yet they cause the one thing most parents dread – early grandchildren. So, for my dad, he did not like me looking even somewhat womanly, because he was most likely worried about how I would be viewed by the boys I spent my time around. But then, if the worry is the male species in this scenario, why is it some unspoken rule of life that the boys get more freedom than the girls? Surely, if we daughters are so vulnerable are in such dire need of protection, parents should restrain their testosterone pumped sons a little more?

But of course, this is not and will not ever be the case. So, I guess I need to get on amazon then, and order my nun’s outfit, but maybe not even size small, best get it too big so it couldn’t possibly show a single curve of my figure.

So, in short, having a penis is a blessing. There’s no denying how much more you get away with when you have a gentleman’s package to help you get through any uncomfortable situation and dodge all the consequences of your actions. So, what is their secret? We all know that one kick in the nuts, and every boy would go home crying to his mum, yet somehow, they hold the power.

Forget about Adolf Hilter and Joseph Stalin – the most powerful dictator: the penis.