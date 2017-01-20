Tom Robinson presents Raphael Doyle

The Cluny is presenting a truly unique act on the 26th of January, Tom Robinson from BBC radio 6 famed for writing “Glad to be Gay” in his new wave band the ‘Tom Robinson Band’. On the 26th he will reunite with Raphael Doyle, forty years after their days as acoustic harmony trio ’Cage Society’, the pair parted after their debut release in 1975.

Last year, Raphael was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease, he then defiantly made the album that he had always wished to make. His musician son Louis Doyle persuaded his dad back into the studio and they set about recording ’Never Closer’ which will be released on the 27th of January.

Raphael left his native County Antrim for England and was discovered by none other than Alexis Korner. The trio deservedly won a following on the London folk club circuit and had a residency at the Troubadour folk club in Earl’s court. Ray Davies of the Kinks discovered them and produced their debut album.

Robinson said that he has known Doyle “since he was a 15-year-old tearaway in 1968”. “We met at Finchden manor, a creative community in Kent offering a lifeline to troubling youngsters, for the next few years we began to play and sing together and under the influence of our mutual friend Hereward Kaye to write songs together.”

The first track of the album “I Come From Ireland” is now available as an instant download for everyone who pre-orders the album via Raphael’s PledgeMusic page: pledgemusic.com/raphaeldoyle.

The album includes guest appearances from Tom Robinson and award winning folk singer Lisa Knapp. Raphael will be performing a short series of live shows to coincide with the release of his dream album.

26 Jan NEWCASTLE Cluny

27 Jan LONDON album launch party

29 Jan BELFAST Cathedral Quarter Arts Festival

30 Jan DUBLIN Whelans

FOR MORE INFORMATION

PledgeMusic – http://www.pledgemusic.com/projects/raphael-doyle-never-closer

Website – http://www.raphaeldoyle.co.uk/

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/raphaeldoylemusic/

Twitter – http://twitter.com/raphaeldoyle