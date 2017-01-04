Your ultimate guide to post-holidays diet resolutions

Zsofia Borsi a.k.a @bakingawaytrouble shares the secrets of starting the new year successfully.

I’m one of those people who just can’t live without making lists. But this year’s resolutions are going to be different: hell no to ’go to the gym every day!’ and crazy diets that leave you with increased appetite and insane food cravings. Enough of radical, unrealistic ideas.

Instead, I will attempt something even more challenging: keeping balance. Restricting yourself is hard but maintaining a healthy lifestyle might be even more difficult, as nothing is completely off limits. However, ‘treating yourself every day’ could eventually result in a diet consisting only of red velvet cake, pizza and pesto pasta. And nothing is really wrong with that, but it might be worth switching around a couple of things in your diet; still delicious, but more nutritious dishes will give you the energy you need for a great start of 2017.

For example, instead of cookies or leftover cake you could try making this for breakfast:

Healthy Breakfast Chocolate Pudding

Ingredients:

1 banana

½ small avocado

3 teaspoon of coconut cream

1 tablespoon of cacao powder

Cinnamon

1 teaspoon of maple syrup

Toppings:

Coconut flakes

Chia seeds

Dates

Oats

Greek yoghurt

Method:

Blend all the ingredients together until you get a thick, pudding-like texture. Scoop the mixture into a bowl and top it with whatever you have on hand: on the picture above I used blueberries, oats, greek yoghurt and seeds.

For lunch or dinner, forget the deep fried stuff. Instead, make this quick but very satisfying salad:

Honey-roasted tofu and beetroot salad

Ingredients for the marinated tofu:

All natural firm tofu

1 teaspoon of honey/maple syrup

1 teaspoon of chilli flakes

A pinch of salt

1 teaspoon of soy sauce

A splash of olive oil

For the salad:

2-3 beetroots

A handful of spinach

Cherry tomatoes

Sunflower seeds

1 teaspoon of balsamic vinegar

Method:

Mix the ingredients for the marinade with a fork until smooth. Cut the tofu into small squares and marinate it for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, cook the beetroots in boiling water, chop the tomatoes and spinach and make a very simple salad. When the beetroots are soft, cut them into small cubes and add them to the salad. Add a bit of balsamic vinegar and sprinkle the salad with sunflower seeds. In a large frying pan, fry the tofu in olive oil. After a minute or two, add the marinade to the frying pan as well. Cook until golden brown and put it on top of the salad.

When you need to satisfy your sweet tooth and you just can’t bear the idea of eating fruit, try these:

Date, cacao and peanut butter energy balls

Ingredients:

4-5 Medjool dates, pitted

2 teaspoon of peanut butter

A pinch of salt

½ cup oats

¼ cup chia seeds

2-3 squares of dark chocolate

A splash of milk or a dairy-free milk alternative (I’m using almond milk)

Method:

Mix everything in a blender, add milk if necessary. Use your hands and form little balls, but them in a box and keep them in the fridge. You can use them as smoothie or oatmeal toppings or eat them as a snack.