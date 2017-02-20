Drinkingawaytrouble: drinks that put you in the right mood for every occasion

Zsofia Borsi (@bakingawaytrouble) shares her favourite drink recipes that serve as remedies for feelings you’ll most probably experience this term.

1. Healthy hot chocolate

For cold nights, after a long day in Billy B;

rainy mornings when you just can’t be bothered to leave the house;

and, of course, for heartbreaks and casual love-drama.

You’ll need:

A cup of plant-based milk (my favourite is almond or oat milk)

2 big teaspoons of unsweetened cacao powder

1 teaspoon honey or maple syrup

a sprinkle of cinnamon

½ banana, mashed

Start by mashing up your banana in the mug. Then, add the cacao powder, cinnamon and honey and stir until you get a fairly smooth, very dense chocolate pudding-like texture. Gradually stir in the almond milk. Put it in the microwave, heat it for 50 seconds on high, check it, stir, then put it back again and heat it until warm. Turn on your favourite series, get cosy and enjoy!

2. Victor’s magical family recipe

For a sore throat;

when you just feel under the weather but have no clue why;

or simply, if you just need a bit of warmness inside.

You’ll need:

1 bag of regular black tea

2-3 teaspoons of honey, according to taste

1 shot of whisky

juice and zest of ½ large orange

cinnamon

Boil some water, but when you pour it into a mug, make sure to leave room for the rest of the ingredients. Brew a moderately strong black tea, mix in the honey, the orange juice and zest, cinnamon. Finally, add one generous shot of whisky and stir in that as well. Enjoy it warm!

3. Post-workout energising smoothie

A recipe that goes well with your ‘new week, new me’ resolutions;

for a boost of energy, after any kind of physical exercise;

when you have a sweet tooth but committed to stay healthy;

or when you are just completely drained, both physically and mentally.

You’ll need:

1 banana

1 tablespoon of cashew butter (or any kind of nut butter you have on hand)

1-2 Medjool dates

3 tablespoon of full-fat Greek yoghurt

splash of vanilla essence

½ cup of milk of choice – for me, oat milk works the best.

Throw everything into a blender and pulse it until smooth. Take it with you to lectures or to the gym, or pour it into a bowl and top it with more fruit, chocolate or nuts. Yum!

4. Espresso Martini (makes 2)

For celebratory dinner parties (with a high possibility of turning into wild nights out);

When you can’t wait any longer to truly treat yourself;

If you can’t make a decision between booze, coffee and dessert;

or when your friends force you to go out after a rather exhausting day and little sleep.

You’ll need:

100ml vodka of choice

70ml coffee liqueur

2 shots of espresso

some ice

Probably you don’t have a shaker on hand, so instead, use two medium-sized bowls. Put everything, including the ice into one of them, place the other on top and shake it carefully. Remove the ice and sieve the drink into two cocktail glasses. Top it with some fresh espresso beans or some grated dark chocolate. Cheers!