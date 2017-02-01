Breakfast Royalty: …Porridge.

Karn Chatikavanij shares her ultimate breakfast recipe: porridge with a twist.

Last week, I stopped off in London for a quick brunch with a friend at Granger and Co., a lovely little eatery owned by a super Australian celeb chef. Their menu is fabulously original with wonders like crab, chorizo and kimchi fried rice or the spinach, pine nut and halloumi bun served with sumac and olive oil (which was beautifully satisfying). So what did I order? Well, I ordered an incredibly trendy, ever-glamourous dish. Yes, I ordered some porridge.

Oh but this wasn’t just any porridge! Mr Bill Granger did not allow a dull, gruelly dish to reside on his breakfast menu. This porridge was made with brown rice and sweet miso, and it was topped with some mind-bendingly creamy coconut yoghurt and some gloriously chunky slices of mango. Perfect on that crispy cold morning. Perfect for getting re-glowed after an 11-hour flight.

When I got back to Durham (hello, miserable cold grey mornings!), I immediately tried to make my own version of this wondrous brown rice porridge. And you know what, it’s now my daily breakfast and my favourite warm treat. Here’s my recipe:

Ingredients:

½ cup brown rice

1 cup of milk (I used almond milk for the beautifully subtle nutty taste – the sweetened version, of course!)

1 tsp cinnamon

½ tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp honey or maple syrup or brown sugar

Some ideas for toppings:

Any yoghurt (My go-to was Rachel’s Greek Style Coconut yoghurt)

Fruits (I used blueberries and persimmons – so colourful, so scrumptious, so good for you)

Nuts

Chia Seeds

Chocolate

Coconut flakes

…And – I’m not joking – savoury toppings work oddly well too: roasted aubergines, courgettes or sweet potatoes.

Method:

Combine the cooked brown rice, milk, honey/maple syrup/brown sugar, cinnamon and vanilla in a pot and bring it to a boil. Once it reaches a boil, turn down the heat and let it simmer. Stir frequently until most of the milk has been absorbed and you have a luscious, soft, creamy texture. Load on your toppings. Serve warm!

P.S: TO COOK BROWN RICE!

Brown rice is annoyingly tricky to cook well because the grains are harder than white rice. You basically need more water and more time. To cook brown rice, combine ½ cup of chosen brown rice and at least 1 ¾ cups of water in a small pot or rice cooker. If using a pot, bring to the boil and then cover with a lid and leave to simmer on low heat for 20 minutes. Then, leave in the pot to steam for another 20 minutes. Don’t lift the lid! I suggest you make a batch of brown rice and store it in the fridge (brown rice, thankfully, does store in the fridge better than white rice.)