Be picture ready with NIOD’s serum textured Photography Fluid, Opacity 12%- a revolution in make-up technologies. The ultimate when make-up meets science, this fluid is an advanced, colourless, priming fluid which makes your skin appear explicitly better in photographs. It uses nano-prismatic particles to balance out undesirable hues and to refract light, so you can look selfie-ready!

You can use a few drops on its own for subtle highlights as a foundation replacement, creating a healthy glow and pearly complexion or mixed in with liquid foundation for coverage that will last all day. This formula works to balance out skin imperfections and colour tones, giving you an even coverage. This little potion of magic will be a great addition to your make-up routine, and with a number of Technologies for ultimate hue correction, it is definitely a make-up bag staple:

LIGHT REFRACTION TECHNOLOGIES

Bio-Silica Photo Finishing Prisms Grades 3, 7, 9

Multiple grades of next-generation ultra-fine particulates refract light in thousands of directions to create an immediately-noticed even tone to the skin.

Nano-Prismatic Blurring Suspension

Ultra-fine super-blurring suspension uses fine prisms to create a systematic confusion of a perfect-looking skin surface and to reduce the look of pores immediately.

CHROMATIC RADIANCE TECHNOLOGIES

Nano-Prismatic Gold Technology Disappears immediately upon application with a natural golden hue as a foundation to healthy-looking, radiant skin.

Patented Dragon Fruit Chromatic Refractor First-ever bio-fruit complex to provide immediate visible radiance to the skin as tested under multiple light conditions and under camera settings.

CAMERA HUE CORRECTION TECHNOLOGY

Nano-Prismatic Yellow-Red Hue Corrector Sixth-generation, ultra-fine hue corrector blacks out red tones and minimizes undesirable yellow ones for skin that looks instantly better in life and on camera.



SUPPORT TECHNOLOGIES

Surface Mesh Adherence Technology Offers a breathing film that disallows perspiration-induced or unintended wash-off of other technologies in this product or those applied subsequently to this product.

Oil-Free Hydration Bio-Sugar Complex Light, instantly-absorbed, oil-free bio-complex is clinically proven to offer comfortable, lasting hydration to allow the corrective technologies in the product to be compatible with even the driest of skin types.

For hydrated skin and for make-up that lasts all day, head to the NIOD website: http://niod.com/product/photography-fluid-opacity-12pct-30ml