Often termed an overly futile and vacuous industry, the business of fashion can sometimes invoke a bad name for itself. Indeed, the combination of a currently over-saturated blogosphere full of screeching tweens and the over-generalised, negative reputation of ‘fashion-types’, sometimes this name is warranted. However, fashion is still a fruitful and valuable sector worthy of serious recognition seen notably in its contribution of £26 billion pounds to the UK economy as published by the British Fashion Council last year.

Yet followers of all things fashion, style, beauty and now lifestyle are often categorised as less important than those who converse about the Financial Times over breakfast for instance.

Enter, The Business of Fashion: the newsletter and publication, self-proclaimed as “an essential daily resource for fashion creatives, executives and entrepreneurs all over the world”, will affirm your interest in all things clothes-related and simultaneously restores fashion’s ‘seriousness’.

Imran Amed MBE is a fashion expert and founded the Business of Fashion in 2007 as a passion project. With a professional background in management consulting after having worked at McKinsey & Co. and an MBA from Harvard under his belt, Amed created and fostered a uniquely creative and commercial global community focused on fashion. The Canadian-British businessman remains editor-in-chief of the community ten years later whilst lecturing at Central Saint Martin’s, London. This year, Amed was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for his services to fashion.

It’s likely you have seen the Business of Fashion crop up on your Twitter feed or shared onto your Instagram explore page but what does it encompass exactly? And why should you follow it? Here are our 5 reason as to why you should pay the publication a little more attention.

Their Daily Digest

After having entered my email address, similar to my morning email from the BBC, the Business of Fashion newsletter subscription is delivered straight into my inbox making my morning cup of tea even more enjoyable. Enjoy a curated shortlist of the latest fashion news around the world from top publications as well as top picks from the site itself from that day. At the bottom of the newsletter, find where to follow BoF on social media and the latest selection of jobs.

2. BoF Education & Careers Section

As graduation and real-life loom closer by the day, trawling through careers websites does not get any more entertaining nor enthralling. Nevertheless, dedicated Education and Careers sections at BoF allow a search by particular professional function (e.g. digital, sales, marketing etc.) and/or experience level producing a relevant and reputable list of current vacancies around the world. Alternatively, take a look at their Global Fashion School Rankings from 2016 if considering further education for a more directed career in fashion. It’s worth noting that 3 out of the top 5 schools are on home turf in London (Central Saint Martin’s, Royal College of Art & London College of Fashion).

3. Their breakdown of Fashion Weeks

If a career in fashion isn’t what you’re looking for and you’re more interested in the clothes themselves, use the similar ‘search by’ function to scour through past fashion weeks either by designer or season from the past year, including Haute Couture, Cruise and Menswear.

4. The BoF 500

Members of the #BoF500 make up a professional index of those who are shaping the $1 trillion industry. It functions as a complete online directory for everyone and anyone making a difference in the fashion world. Each figure has a profile dedicated to them featuring vital stats, a biography, recent mentions and past positions held. It makes for an ideal educational tool as well as a perfect procrastination excuse… if you needed one.

5. Their Instagram is a continuous source of joy

Magazines and publications sometimes prove to have a difficult relationship with the ever-developing world of social media but the Instagram page for #BoF is a constant pleasure to scroll through. Beautiful photography combined with the occasional cheesy quote from a fashion entrepreneur, their feed is varied yet engaging and you’ll find yourself checking their page more often than Vogue.

