Celebratory Cocktails

End the term in style by whipping up one of these delicious cocktails before exam season descends upon us…

Mojito

Arguably the queen of all cocktails. So refreshing, so tasty, and a perfect accompaniment for final reunions with friends. So why pay £15 for a jug in Fabio’s when you can create your own at a fraction of the cost and with a more than generous portion of rum?

Try out one of these fruity variations or stick with the classic.

Ingredients:

a generous glug of white or dark rum (or both)

1/2 a lime

a handful of mint leaves

1 heaped teaspoon of white of brown sugar (following your choice of rum)

crushed ice

soda water

optional: a handful of raspberries and a large splash of raspberry vodka. (Warning: this is quite a powerful start to the night.)

Method:

cut up the lime into wedges, and muddle in the bottom of a glass with the mint leaves, sugar and raspberries, if you are using them. (‘Muddle’ essentially means ‘squish’… don’t skip this stage!)

half fill the glass with crushed ice, add the rum, and keep stirring until the sugar dissolves completely

top up with raspberry vodka (if you’re feeling brave), soda water, and garnish with mint leaves.

Bellini or Bucks-fizz

If you don’t fancy the effort of muddling some Mojitos then is the perfect cocktail for you; it’s ridiculously easy and so delicious. Prosecco is perfect for creating a celebratory vibe, even if you haven’t really achieved anything this term.

Ingredients:

one part peach puree or orange juice

two parts Prosecco

Gin and tonic

So easy and so economical. While you could pour Bombay sapphire gin over Fever-tree tonic water, Tesco has a delicious lime tonic water at 45p, with Gordon’s gin available at £14.

vary the ratio depending on your mood, and add a liberal squeeze of lime.