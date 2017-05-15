A different sort of all-nighter

It’s 8pm and whilst my housemates are either prepping their fancy-dress outfits for a social or getting into their pyjamas for a night of Netflix, I’m getting into my baggy tracksuit bottoms and oversized sweatshirt, trying to think up a good excuse for my friends as to why I’m going out in such attire. I squeeze my boots on over my fluffy pyjama socks and grab my coat out of the hallway on my way past. I’m convinced that my friends either think that I’ve got a secret boyfriend (although that still wouldn’t explain the outfit choices!) or that I’m just overly committed to pulling all-nighters in the BillyB…whichever poor excuse I give, I’m always very relieved when I shut the front door having escaped without too many probing questions!

Myself and another volunteer arrive in the Nightline office around 8.30pm and are welcomed by a more experienced volunteer who has opened up the office, made sure that the phone and laptop are working, and put the kettle on to make us both a hot drink. I will be one of two volunteers who spend the night in the office ready to answer calls and instant messages from students. In total, five volunteers are needed each night of term to run Nightline; two listening volunteers, one experienced Nightlead volunteer who sets up the office and is on call throughout the night in case of emergencies, and two reserve volunteers who can be called in at any point should we take a difficult call and not be able to carry on that night.

Despite having volunteered for Nightline since first year and having since spent numerous nights in the office on duty, I still get butterflies when I arrive for a duty. The number of calls and messages received each night varies enormously and we can never predict how the night will pan out. However one thing is for certain, whatever direction the night takes, there will always be a team behind you to fall back on. Having a more experienced volunteer there when you arrive is a great source of comfort and they can answer any worries or questions you might have, as well as being on the end of the phone if you need to speak to them during the night. It’s also great to have another volunteer on duty with you; spending 10 hours with another person leaves you with plenty of time to get to know them really well! When we’re not on a call or chatting to someone on Instant Messenger, we sit and chat, play games or watch a film – although 10 hours seems like a long time, it soon flies by! Although we never discuss the content of the calls or messages with any other volunteer, it’s nice to have someone to chat to if you’ve taken a difficult call.

At 6.45am, the Nightlead calls us to see how our night has been and check that we are both okay. If either of us had taken a complex or difficult call, the Nightlead would always contact us later in the day too, to see how we were feeling. At 7am, we tidy up the office, wash our mugs and try to hide the fact that we’ve been awake all night so as to avoid strange looks from passers-by on the way home. From the minute we leave the office, we go back to being ‘strangers’; we go our separate ways home and if you walked past us in the street, you would probably think we were just super keen early morning gym-goers! Instead, as everyone else is turning off their alarm and getting ready for the day ahead, we’re off home for a morning of much needed sleep!

Quotes from volunteers:

“There is unfailing strength to be found in the power of just being there for another person; to listen fully to anything that is one their mind, and just be in that moment with them. Volunteering for Nightline reminds me that at heart, we’re all part of the same big thing, and I feel endlessly privileged to be entrusted with individual glimpses of that.”

“What is it like to volunteer for Nightline? Tiring. Character building. Incredibly rewarding. It really emphasises how much difference you can make by just being there to listen to somebody on the end of a phone, and it’s actually humbling how such a small thing can have such a profound effect on people.”

“I volunteer because it’s honestly one of the most interesting and rewarding experiences I’ve had at university. Since being a volunteer, I’ve become far more aware of other people’s experiences of things and more sensitive to them.”

“The organisation is geared entirely towards building a very personal connection between the volunteers and the caller, which is so rare in a volunteering organisation.”

Are you interested in becoming a Nightline volunteer?

Training weekends for volunteers are usually held once per term and consist of two days of training, followed by an interview process. Sign-ups for training weekends are posted on our Facebook page (@durhamnightline), on the website community.dur.ac.uk/nightline/, or email us at nightline@durham.ac.uk, to be added to the mailing list.