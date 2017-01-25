What’s On: Durham Vocal Festival

With the epiphany term now fully underway again, we’ve already seen some amazing music and theatre and performances, and there’s plenty more where that came from.

The Durham Vocal Festival takes place next week, and we thought we’d let the Bubble’s readers know what’s going on over the next week. For anyone left reeling after January summative deadlines, we have musical treats from the internationally-acclaimed vocal group The King’s Singers and Durham University’s own exceptional acapella group The Northern Lights.

For the performers among you – and indeed anyone who wants a sneak peek of their exciting upcoming production of Britten’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream – Durham Opera Ensemble are also hosting a masterclass with leading English soprano Sarah Fox.

The King’s Singers at Durham Cathedral, Monday 30th January, 7.30pm

Having just returned from Italy, the world-renowned King’s Singers are swinging by Durham next week to warm-up for their tour to South Africa in February. The all-male group was founded in 1968 and performs a diverse array of music – from close-harmony to renaissance and baroque sacred vocal music, to modern pop arrangements and perhaps something a bit comical. This evening will definitely have something for everyone!

We think it’s very exciting to witness one of the world’s best vocal ensembles in Britain’s favourite cathedral. Tickets are selling fast so visit the Durham Vocal Festival website to book now! (www.durhamvocalfestival.co.uk)

Northern Lights @ the Gala, Tuesday 31st January, 7.30pm

Look out for this massive showcase of student talent taking place on Tuesday 31st January – we’ll leave you with an extract from the official preview (courtesy of the Music Durham website):

“Kicking off their 2017 programme with a concert in Durham City’s impressive Gala Theatre on Tuesday, Durham University’s award-winning Northern Lights will be treating the audience to a feast of acapella arrangements. From recent chart hits by One Direction and Drake to classics by Gloria Gaynor and Oasis, the ensemble will be showcasing some stunning arrangements to suit everyone’s tastes.”

“The performance – part of Durham’s 2017 Vocal Festival, will premiere new arrangements by members of the ensemble, which has in the past performed to great acclaim at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Now in its third year of existence, Northern Lights are fast becoming one of Durham University’s foremost vocal groups. In July 2016 they recorded their first music video, ‘Bright Lights, Small City’, which can be found on youtube.”

Look out for other performances by Durham’s favourite acapella group at www.musicdurham.org.

Opera Masterclass with Sarah Fox

Also held in the Gala theatre, Durham. This masterclass is FREE and informative, with members of the cast of Durham Opera Ensemble’s latest production offering a preview of their talents. Sarah Fox – who has previously received the Katherine Ferrier and John Christie vocal awards and was a judge on BBC TV’s “The Choir: Sing While You Work” with Gareth Malone – will provide outstanding coaching and an exciting insight into the world of professional vocal performance.

DOE’s production of Britten’s famous chamber opera will take place in the Gala on 17th and 18th February 2017. Get your tickets at the DST website!

We hope you’ll be able to take time out of the busy world of academia to join us in supporting the amazing music and theatre that students at Durham are producing. Keep an eye out for more features in the Bubble to find out what else Durham students are showcasing in 2017!