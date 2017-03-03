DU Palatinate Orchestra: A Day in the City

A Day in the City

5th March, 8PM – Castle Great Hall

This year’s performance will chart a day in a bustling metropolis through some fantastic and diverse music from either side of the Atlantic Ocean. Paired with this music, DUPO is fortunate enough to be joined by poet Katie Byford, whose verse will weave into the orchestral soundscapes, and lend words to the excitement that rises slowly from the serenity of early morning, through to the peak of the day. The concert will feature, amongst others, works from Gershwin, Elgar and Copland, as well as Finzi’s Clarinet Concerto, for which the Palatinate Orchestra’s very own Charlie Criswell will take to the stage.

Sunday evening’s performance will be the second given by the orchestra in this venue, and precedes a joint concert with Durham University Choral Society (Durham Cathedral, 11th March). The event will also be the first time that the society’s chamber and symphony orchestras, conducted by Alex Bromwich and Adam Laughton respectively, will perform together in concert. Along with a concert in the Cathedral’s Chapter House lined up later in the year, this represents DUPO’s endeavour to progress the standard of its music-making, and the scope of its performances.

Whilst vitally important to the Palatinate Orchestra, this is never at the expense of the outreach work which the ensemble values so much. Earlier in the term DUPO performed to hundreds of school children in a concert that fused an introduction to the orchestra with a tour de force of music’s story-telling capabilities, providing a soundtrack to Roald Dahl’s comical adaptation of Jack and the Beanstalk. This was not only an exciting concert for the children, but the first opportunity to see a live orchestra at work for many! As the orchestra departs for the sunnier climes of Jersey this summer, they will continue this thread, offering concerts and workshops to children on the island.

To avoid missing out on the beautiful poetry and music this weekend, purchase your tickets from the Music Durham website, at https://www.musicdurham.org/event/dupocastle2017. Or indeed if any of the Palatinate Orchestra’s other endeavours have piqued your interest, you can find out more at their own website http://dupodurham.com, or find Durham University Palatinate Orchestra on Facebook.