What’s on in Epiphany Term?

As a new term rolls round, so do more academic commitments than most of us care to consider. Whether you’re a first year tackling a summative for the first time, or a finalist with a dissertation to sit down to, Epiphany term comes as a rude awakening after the Bailey’s-fuelled academic hibernation that is Christmas. With that in mind, the Literature Section has compiled this helpful edit of reading and writing related events around the North East that are sure to refresh your passion for literature.

‘The best words in the best order’ – Poetry in Durham and the North East, Palace Green Library

19/1/16 – 12/3/17 , 10am— 5pm

FREE, contact pg.library@durham.ac.uk

Centring on poetry collections at the Northern Poetry Library and Palace Green Library, this exhibition has been extended due to its popularity, a testament to its fascinating exploration of North Eastern poetry. Discover how six poets from across the region have encouraged local people to create poetry and find their own artistic voices – you might even find inspiration yourself.

Dickens and Over-hearing, Palace Green Library

16/1/17, 5:30pm—8:30pm

FREE

Dr Peter Garratt discusses the role of overhearing, ‘a special form of listening’ in what promises to be a fascinating evening for Victorian scholars, Dickens fans, or anyone interested in the psychology behind the concept of voice.

Tees Women Poets Presents Louise Fazackerley, The Waiting Room, Stockton-on-Tees

12/1/16

Workshop 5:30pm – 7:30pm

Performance 7:30pm – 9:30pm

Workshop and performance £8/ Performance only £5

Stockton’s warm and atmospheric restaurant The Waiting Room serves up an evening of creativity with poet and performer Louise Fazackerley. If you’re feeling wordy, a workshop led by the poet herself precedes the evening performance, with booking essential. Live music accompanies what is sure to be a dynamic night out with a difference.

Waterstones Book Club: The Bell Jar – Sylvia Plath, Waterstones, Newcastle

1/2/17 6pm—7pm

FREE

Fans of Plath’s are invited to Newcastle Waterstones to discuss The Bell Jar, the author’s only novel and a troubling yet beautiful insight into mental illness and creativity. A 20th-century classic, the novel will be significant to any American Fiction, American Poetry or Post-War Fiction and Poetry students, as well as anyone with an interest or passion for the novel in itself.

An Evening with the Femme Fatales of the North East, Waterstones, Newcastle

15/3/16, 7pm

£3

Waterstones again plays host to some of the region’s most talented female writers of the thriller genre, Sheila Quigley, Eileen Wharton, K. A. Richardson and Danielle Ramsay. Aspiring writers and thriller enthusiasts are invited to attend what promises to be an evening of revelations as the writers discuss their new works.