A Note from the Editor

This shall potentially be the most self-indulgent piece of writing you’ll read all year, but after two-years with The Bubble Drama Section I could not resist the opportunity to say a little something.

Being the Editor for this section has honestly been one of the most fulfilling aspects of my time at Durham. It has allowed me to keep completely up to date with every show occurring in Durham Student Theatre and it has given me great insight into both the reviewing process and the artistic side of shows with the Director’s Note.

Speaking of which, if anything I have done as an Editor is to survive in DST I hope it is the Director’s Note. It took a great deal of hard work and thought to conceptualize it and I could not be happier with the reception it has had and the gratitude I’ve received from many directors and writers who have chosen to take advantage of such an opportunity.

But most of all I must thank every reviewer who has ever reviewed for me. Without you this section would be almost completely empty and I really hope you have enjoyed and learnt from your experiences as much as I’ve enjoyed publishing and editing your work. It really means a lot to me that you have offered to be a part of this section and I wish every writer the best of luck for their future endeavours.

Everybody in this day and age is a critic, and especially with the rise social media and comments sections, online reviewing is in very strange place. However, within Durham, platforms like The Bubble offer guidance and help from Editors with your own writing, opportunities to see high quality student shows and often an impressive website to showcase your work. I personally believe that reviews in Durham should be aimed at offering constructive criticism for those involved in the shows rather than a list of sound bites and that they should offer each reviewer experience in this craft. I hope that such online platforms continue to strive towards this in the future.

As for myself, my time as Editor is complete and I look forward to seeing what my successor makes of this section in the future. I really shall miss all of this but all great things must come to end. Thank you and goodnight. Simpson out.