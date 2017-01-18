Consuming Literature

A cloud of letters t w i r l e d a w a y ;

a blizzard waltzed right over my head.

Another reVolt: the letters aGain

had sWept off once more, tHeir meanings cHanged.

Th vwls rn ff, thy wld nt sty;

a h@!l 0f punctu@t!!!0n r@mp@g3d the gr0und>>

A step away, I closed my eyes.

A single ’s’ dissolved on my tongue.

It hi s s ed— before collap-

sing back

into

under standing.

The riot would end; the violence descend.

By morning’s light, it’d be alright.

– By Jenora Vawani for The Bubble’s creative competition.