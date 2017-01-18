Consuming Literature
A cloud of letters t w i r l e d a w a y ;
a blizzard waltzed right over my head.
Another reVolt: the letters aGain
had sWept off once more, tHeir meanings cHanged.
Th vwls rn ff, thy wld nt sty;
a h@!l 0f punctu@t!!!0n r@mp@g3d the gr0und>>
A step away, I closed my eyes.
A single ’s’ dissolved on my tongue.
It hi s s ed— before collap-
sing back
into
understanding.
The riot would end; the violence descend.
By morning’s light, it’d be alright.
– By Jenora Vawani for The Bubble’s creative competition.