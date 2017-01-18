Creative 

Consuming Literature

Jenora Vaswani 0 Comments

A cloud of letters    t  w i    r    l  e   d      a    w   a  y       ;

a blizzard waltzed right over my head.

 

Another reVolt: the letters aGain

had sWept off once more, tHeir meanings cHanged.

 

Th vwls rn ff, thy wld nt sty;

a h@!l 0f punctu@t!!!0n r@mp@g3d the gr0und>>

 

A step away, I closed my eyes.

A single ’s’ dissolved on my tongue.

It hi s s ed— before collap-

sing back

into

understanding.

 

The riot would end; the violence descend.

By morning’s light, it’d be alright.

 

