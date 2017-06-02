Circular

Everything is fine.

Why waste your words on time,

Or time on words

When thoughts provide

Agreeable asides?

But when

The meaning falls through—

Everything is not fine.

A lettered pattern, vacant now,

Replaces tea and talk.

The arts subside

The feelings collide—

Silenced. Symbols instead.

Not everything is fine.

A meaningless babble extends.

Head over heels, heels over heads

The phrases rearranged,

Omitted, reversed.

Everything is not.

by Jenora Vaswani

Jenora Vaswani has a website which she procrastinates on when not writing essays, consuming chocolate chip cookies or chasing after elusive meanings. Have a look if you fancy: openingdoorsofperception.com