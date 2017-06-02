Circular
Everything is fine.
Why waste your words on time,
Or time on words
When thoughts provide
Agreeable asides?
But when
The meaning falls through—
Everything is not fine.
A lettered pattern, vacant now,
Replaces tea and talk.
The arts subside
The feelings collide—
Silenced. Symbols instead.
Not everything is fine.
A meaningless babble extends.
Head over heels, heels over heads
The phrases rearranged,
Omitted, reversed.
Everything is not.
by Jenora Vaswani
Jenora Vaswani has a website which she procrastinates on when not writing essays, consuming chocolate chip cookies or chasing after elusive meanings. Have a look if you fancy: openingdoorsofperception.com