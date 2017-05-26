Art & Photography Creative 

A night with my ex.

Jessica 0 Comments ,

 

 

My body felt small and tight like it always does when I feel attractive. I felt flawless. Like a goddess. My body felt slim and ethereal. Maybe because I was dressed in all black it faded into the dark surroundings of the Cowley bar. I became the night. The alcohol was thick in the air. The dimmed lighting, slender cocktail glasses, blended with my body. You drank my body. Pink, red, yellow liquids, bubbling and still. As you held the damp glass of your beer, your fingers pressed on the misty surface, I remembered how they held my body close. Your fingers pressed my skin, a damp residue left all over me. Your breath, mingled with beer, over my face and neck. Your cold fingers gliding over my legs under the table.

 

by Jessica Derwent 

Jessica

Third year English Literature student from Cuth's. Interested in creative writing, journalism, and books. Dreams of being a writer in Berlin. Also misses science subjects occasionally.

You May Also Like

Creative Competition Winners 2013 – Music Category Winners

Will Murray Brown 0

Photo Gallery: Love From, Your Valentine

Durham Art Society 0

‘Realisation’ and Other Poems

Will Girling 0

Leave a Reply