A night with my ex.

My body felt small and tight like it always does when I feel attractive. I felt flawless. Like a goddess. My body felt slim and ethereal. Maybe because I was dressed in all black it faded into the dark surroundings of the Cowley bar. I became the night. The alcohol was thick in the air. The dimmed lighting, slender cocktail glasses, blended with my body. You drank my body. Pink, red, yellow liquids, bubbling and still. As you held the damp glass of your beer, your fingers pressed on the misty surface, I remembered how they held my body close. Your fingers pressed my skin, a damp residue left all over me. Your breath, mingled with beer, over my face and neck. Your cold fingers gliding over my legs under the table.

by Jessica Derwent